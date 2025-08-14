Ambassador SHARIFZODA Felicitates Nation On 79th, Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan in Pakistan, SHARIFZODA Yusuf Toir on Thursday felicitated entire nation on the occasion of 79th, Independence Day and expressed the hope that the bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan will become even stronger in the future.
“I, SHARIFZODA Yusuf Toir, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, extend my sincere congratulations to the people and government of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day” the Ambassador said in his message here.
August 14 is a great day in the history of Pakistan, which symbolizes freedom, sovereignty and national unity, he said.
Tajik envoy said that the relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan are based on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. “We are committed to further promoting diplomatic, trade, cultural and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.”
On this auspicious occasion, “I express the hope that the friendly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan will further strengthen, and we will continue to be partners in the journey of common development and prosperity.”
On this festivity, ”I extend my best wishes to the people of Pakistan and pray that Pakistan continues on the path of development, prosperity and peace” and Long live Tajikistan-Pakistan friendship!
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador SHARIFZODA felicitates nation on 79th, Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
NGC celebrates 79th Independence Day with nationwide flag hoisting ceremonies3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates Bilawal on receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz3 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan pays tribute to Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Saleem13 minutes ago
-
PUCAR, APPSMA celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic fervor13 minutes ago
-
Minorities minister calls for unity, equal citizenship at Sialkot Youth Conference13 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony held at LWMC headoffice13 minutes ago
-
FMH proudly hosts Independence Day event13 minutes ago
-
Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal23 minutes ago
-
Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI23 minutes ago
-
NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal23 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held33 minutes ago