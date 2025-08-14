Ambassador SHARIFZODA felicitates nation on 79th, Independence Day

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan in Pakistan, SHARIFZODA Yusuf Toir on Thursday felicitated entire nation on the occasion of 79th, Independence Day and expressed the hope that the bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan will become even stronger in the future.

“I, SHARIFZODA Yusuf Toir, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, extend my sincere congratulations to the people and government of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day” the Ambassador said in his message here.

August 14 is a great day in the history of Pakistan, which symbolizes freedom, sovereignty and national unity, he said.

Tajik envoy said that the relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan are based on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. “We are committed to further promoting diplomatic, trade, cultural and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.”

On this auspicious occasion, “I express the hope that the friendly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan will further strengthen, and we will continue to be partners in the journey of common development and prosperity.”

On this festivity, ”I extend my best wishes to the people of Pakistan and pray that Pakistan continues on the path of development, prosperity and peace” and Long live Tajikistan-Pakistan friendship!

