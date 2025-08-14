PUCAR, APPSMA celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR), in collaboration with the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA), marked Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Flag hoisting, cake cutting, speeches, national songs, and a tableau competition were also held under the theme “Marka-e-Haq by our brave Armed Forces.”

Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for the Information and Culture Department of Punjab was the chief guest.

She lauded the patriotic zeal and heartfelt performances of students before distributing prizes to the winners.

In a series of spirited contests, students from various institutions showcased their talents in speech, national songs, and tableaux.

In the Speech Competition, Peak School, Rawalpindi, secured first place, followed by Brightland school in second, and Sir Syed School in third, while Bright School was named runner-up.

In the National Song Competition, Naeem Islamia School clinched the top position, with Brightland School in second place, Saint Mary’s School in third, and Al Farooq School as runner-up.

The Tableau Competition saw Sir Syed School take first place, Naeem Islamia School second, Brightland School third, and Falcon School as runner-up.

APPSMA President Ibrar extended special thanks to participating schools and the Arts Council management, while PUCAR Director Muhammad Shakoor emphasized the need to involve youth in national celebrations to strengthen patriotism and cultural identity.

The event concluded with prayers for a prosperous Pakistan.