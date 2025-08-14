PUCAR, APPSMA Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR), in collaboration with the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA), marked Pakistan’s Independence Day.
Flag hoisting, cake cutting, speeches, national songs, and a tableau competition were also held under the theme “Marka-e-Haq by our brave Armed Forces.”
Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for the Information and Culture Department of Punjab was the chief guest.
She lauded the patriotic zeal and heartfelt performances of students before distributing prizes to the winners.
In a series of spirited contests, students from various institutions showcased their talents in speech, national songs, and tableaux.
In the Speech Competition, Peak School, Rawalpindi, secured first place, followed by Brightland school in second, and Sir Syed School in third, while Bright School was named runner-up.
In the National Song Competition, Naeem Islamia School clinched the top position, with Brightland School in second place, Saint Mary’s School in third, and Al Farooq School as runner-up.
The Tableau Competition saw Sir Syed School take first place, Naeem Islamia School second, Brightland School third, and Falcon School as runner-up.
APPSMA President Ibrar extended special thanks to participating schools and the Arts Council management, while PUCAR Director Muhammad Shakoor emphasized the need to involve youth in national celebrations to strengthen patriotism and cultural identity.
The event concluded with prayers for a prosperous Pakistan.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan pays tribute to Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Saleem2 minutes ago
-
PUCAR, APPSMA celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic fervor2 minutes ago
-
Minorities minister calls for unity, equal citizenship at Sialkot Youth Conference2 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony held at LWMC headoffice2 minutes ago
-
FMH proudly hosts Independence Day event2 minutes ago
-
Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal12 minutes ago
-
Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI12 minutes ago
-
NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal12 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
CCRI celebrates Independence Day with zeal22 minutes ago
-
Power thieves arrested22 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz32 minutes ago