FMH proudly hosts Independence Day event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Fatima Memorial Hospital hosted an Independence Day event here on Thursday to celebrate 30 years of the NUR Student Leadership Program (NSLP).

According to a press release issued here Alumni, students and guests gathered at the Gen Attiq-ur-Rehman Auditorium for a day full of patriotic spirit and inspiring stories of young leaders. The programme began with a flag hoisting ceremony and a parade by the FMH Security Force in uniform, creating a strong sense of unity and pride.

The event also featured lively performances, heartwarming alumni stories and inspiring talks by Shahima Rehman (NSLP Founder & FMH Chairperson), Daud Malik (Fashion Photographer) and Agha Saad Khan (Creative Artist).

Since 1995, NSLP has guided and trained more than 10,000 young Pakistanis to become responsible and active members of society.

From the cheerful performance by NUR Champs to the distribution of certificates and sharing of personal stories, the celebration showed FMH’s strong commitment to building future leaders.