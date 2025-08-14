Minorities minister calls for unity, equal citizenship at Sialkot Youth Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited Sialkot on Independence Day, where he participated in a one-day youth conference, attended by a large number of young people from different religions and minority communities.

Marking the occasion, the minister cut a cake and extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to participants.

In his address, Sardar Ramesh Arora said that Independence Day is not merely a date, but a renewal of the pledge that all citizens will contribute to the progress and development of Pakistan together. He highlighted that the green and white colors of the national flag symbolise equal citizenship for all—green representing the Muslim majority and white representing the inclusion, dignity, and equal rights of religious minorities.

The minister stated that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full religious freedom and that their places of worship are secure. He noted that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, record initiatives have been taken for minority communities, including the renovation of worship places, scholarships for minority students, job opportunities, and concrete measures to promote interfaith harmony.

He stressed the importance of unity among all communities in the country’s development and urged everyone to spread the message of love, peace, and brotherhood. “Today reminds us of the sacrifices our elders made for a free and peaceful Pakistan,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for national unity and the country’s progress.

Those present included Member Minority Advisory Council Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, Pastor Alliance Chairman Reverend Veeps Gul, Zeeshan Javed Sahutra, Sadiq Ilyas, Munawar Hussain, Pastor Babar (SCO), Pastor Noman Iqbal, Pastor Nasir Suleman, Babar Nazir, Babar Asif, Pastor Asif Noor, Pastor Ayub Mubashir, Babar Amin Gul, Babar Habib, Pastor Haris, Pastor Ishaq Sabahat, Babar Nisar, Pastor Maqsood, Babar Zeeshan, Babar Qamar, Babar Saqib, Martin John Shad, Sadiq Raj, Basharat Aftab, and others.