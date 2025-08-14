Minorities Minister Calls For Unity, Equal Citizenship At Sialkot Youth Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited Sialkot on Independence Day, where he participated in a one-day youth conference, attended by a large number of young people from different religions and minority communities.
Marking the occasion, the minister cut a cake and extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to participants.
In his address, Sardar Ramesh Arora said that Independence Day is not merely a date, but a renewal of the pledge that all citizens will contribute to the progress and development of Pakistan together. He highlighted that the green and white colors of the national flag symbolise equal citizenship for all—green representing the Muslim majority and white representing the inclusion, dignity, and equal rights of religious minorities.
The minister stated that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full religious freedom and that their places of worship are secure. He noted that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, record initiatives have been taken for minority communities, including the renovation of worship places, scholarships for minority students, job opportunities, and concrete measures to promote interfaith harmony.
He stressed the importance of unity among all communities in the country’s development and urged everyone to spread the message of love, peace, and brotherhood. “Today reminds us of the sacrifices our elders made for a free and peaceful Pakistan,” he said.
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for national unity and the country’s progress.
Those present included Member Minority Advisory Council Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, Pastor Alliance Chairman Reverend Veeps Gul, Zeeshan Javed Sahutra, Sadiq Ilyas, Munawar Hussain, Pastor Babar (SCO), Pastor Noman Iqbal, Pastor Nasir Suleman, Babar Nazir, Babar Asif, Pastor Asif Noor, Pastor Ayub Mubashir, Babar Amin Gul, Babar Habib, Pastor Haris, Pastor Ishaq Sabahat, Babar Nisar, Pastor Maqsood, Babar Zeeshan, Babar Qamar, Babar Saqib, Martin John Shad, Sadiq Raj, Basharat Aftab, and others.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan pays tribute to Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Saleem2 minutes ago
-
PUCAR, APPSMA celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic fervor2 minutes ago
-
Minorities minister calls for unity, equal citizenship at Sialkot Youth Conference2 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony held at LWMC headoffice2 minutes ago
-
FMH proudly hosts Independence Day event2 minutes ago
-
Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal12 minutes ago
-
Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI12 minutes ago
-
NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal12 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
CCRI celebrates Independence Day with zeal22 minutes ago
-
Power thieves arrested22 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz32 minutes ago