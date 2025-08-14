Governor KP congratulates Bilawal on receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being conferred the country’s highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Kundi said the award was a recognition of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s outstanding diplomatic achievements and his effective presentation of Pakistan’s positive stance on peace and brotherhood at both regional and global levels.

He added that the conferment of Nishan-e-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari on his son was a matter of great pride for both father and son, saying that the spirits of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would surely be pleased and content on this occasion.

Governor Kundi further said that President Asif Ali Zardari, the Bhutto family, and the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party also deserved congratulations on this prestigious honor.