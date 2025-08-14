NGC Celebrates 79th Independence Day With Nationwide Flag Hoisting Ceremonies
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC) commemorated the nation's 79th Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremonies held simultaneously across all NGC installations and field offices throughout the country, demonstrating unwavering patriotic spirit and national unity.
The central ceremony took place at TSG Training Centre in New Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, where Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Shahid Nazir served as chief guest, leading the flag hoisting alongside Deputy Managing Directors and General Managers. Chairman board of Directors Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry graced the occasion as guest of honor, participating virtually from Canada via video conference, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
In his keynote address, Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry paid heartfelt tribute to the countless sacrifices made during the struggle for independence. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to prioritize national interests above personal gains, stating that the path to prosperity lies in learning from past experiences while fostering peace and unity.
Dr. Fiaz Chaudhry called upon the gathering to renew their commitment to the fundamental principles that led to Pakistan's creation.
Managing Director Engr. Shahid Nazir reflected on the significance of Independence Day as an opportunity to reaffirm dedication to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, built upon the pillars of Unity, Faith and Discipline.
He commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their exemplary response during Operation Bunyan Marsoos, acknowledging the nation's support for the military's efforts in defending the homeland.
Engr. Shahid Nazir stressed the importance of collective hard work and dedication in advancing Pakistan's development agenda.
Deputy Managing Director (P&E) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the company's commitment to national progress. The ceremony featured a formal march-past by NGC Security Directorate personnel, who presented ceremonial salutes in honor of the occasion.
Adding a cultural dimension to the event, children of NGC employees delivered patriotic songs and speeches, showcasing their deep love and pride for Pakistan.
The company recognized exceptional services during the ceremony, presenting awards of appreciation to distinguished NGC officers and staff members whose outstanding contributions have significantly advanced the organization's mission.
The event witnessed substantial attendance from senior leadership, including Deputy Managing Director (AD & M) Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto, General Managers, Chief Engineers, Director Generals, C-Suite officers, females and a large representation of officers and staff members from across the organization.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador SHARIFZODA felicitates nation on 79th, Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
NGC celebrates 79th Independence Day with nationwide flag hoisting ceremonies4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates Bilawal on receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz4 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan pays tribute to Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Saleem13 minutes ago
-
PUCAR, APPSMA celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic fervor13 minutes ago
-
Minorities minister calls for unity, equal citizenship at Sialkot Youth Conference13 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony held at LWMC headoffice14 minutes ago
-
FMH proudly hosts Independence Day event14 minutes ago
-
Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal24 minutes ago
-
Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI24 minutes ago
-
NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal24 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held34 minutes ago