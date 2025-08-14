Aleem Khan pays tribute to Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Saleem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day, Federal Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Thursday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Saleem to pay tribute to him.

He offered heartfelt sympathies with the family of the martyr, offered “Fateha” and expressed his condolences, said a press release.

Major Zeeyyad Saleem embraced “Shahadat” in Mastung, Balochistan while bravely confronting the terrorism of “Fitna-e-Khawarij”. His two brothers are serving officers in the Pakistan Army while his late father Brig. Saleem was also “Shaheed” in 2005 in the line of duty.

Talking to the mother of Shaheed Zeeyyad Saleem, Abdul Aleem Khan said that being the mother of a martyr is one of the greatest honors, the sacrifice of your husband and son for the beloved homeland is a monumental favor upon this nation that can never be forgotten. Federal Minister emphasized that remembering the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s safety and security is a foremost duty on Independence Day. “These heroes orphaned their own children to protect us and they are indeed the pride of our nation, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that today’s freedom is the fruit of the sacrifices of those martyrs who defeated the enemy on every front and taught them lessons the whole world witnessed. He paid homage to all martyrs, declaring that every soldier who lays down his life for the homeland is the pride of the country.

He was accompanied by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party MNA and Parliamentary Secretary, Gul Asghar Baghur. The family of Major Zeeyyad Saleem expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for his visit.

Martyr Major Zeeyyad’s brother, Major Hammad Saleem told the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan that the martyr continued to fight the terrorists for 27 minutes after being shot. He recorded his own will and expressed his desire to be buried alongside his martyred father. Major Zeeyyad Saleem bravely fought until the end, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy. His brother further shared that the martyr had been married for only two years and was actively engaged in initiatives to support the families of martyrs, himself.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed sympathy to Mrs. Brigadier Saleem, the martyr’s mother and prayed for courage and fortitude for the entire family. She stated that in the current circumstances, all citizens must be ready to defend the homeland. She thanked Abdul Aleem Khan for his visit and called her son’s martyrdom an honor. In his remarks, Abdul Aleem Khan said that we all have to leave this world one day but what truly matters is how we depart. Major Zeeyyad Saleem achieved the rank of martyrdom, setting an example every Muslim aspires to for the death of a martyr is the life of the entire nation.”