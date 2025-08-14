Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony held at LWMC headoffice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Thursday celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a grand ceremony at its head office, highlighting both national pride and the organisation’s commitment to environmental cleanliness.

The event was celebrated under a theme Maraka-i-Haq (Battle for Truth) and Independence Day.

CEO Babar Sahib Din, along with political leaders, LWMC officials and workers performed the flag-hoisting ceremony and offered dua for the peace, prosperity and security of the country.

The event concluded with the cutting of an Independence Day cake, shared between LWMC workers and officials.

Political leaders and senior management also personally served cake to the company’s frontline “heroes” in recognition of their services.

CEO Babar Sahib Din reaffirmed LWMC’s dedication to provide citizens with a clean and pleasant environment. He urged everyone to pledge, on this day of national pride, to play their part in keeping their surroundings clean and healthy. PML-N Lahore President Saif ul Malook Khokhar attended the function was a chief guest.