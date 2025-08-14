Flag Hoisting And Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At LWMC Headoffice
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Thursday celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a grand ceremony at its head office, highlighting both national pride and the organisation’s commitment to environmental cleanliness.
The event was celebrated under a theme Maraka-i-Haq (Battle for Truth) and Independence Day.
CEO Babar Sahib Din, along with political leaders, LWMC officials and workers performed the flag-hoisting ceremony and offered dua for the peace, prosperity and security of the country.
The event concluded with the cutting of an Independence Day cake, shared between LWMC workers and officials.
Political leaders and senior management also personally served cake to the company’s frontline “heroes” in recognition of their services.
CEO Babar Sahib Din reaffirmed LWMC’s dedication to provide citizens with a clean and pleasant environment. He urged everyone to pledge, on this day of national pride, to play their part in keeping their surroundings clean and healthy. PML-N Lahore President Saif ul Malook Khokhar attended the function was a chief guest.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan pays tribute to Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Saleem2 minutes ago
-
PUCAR, APPSMA celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic fervor2 minutes ago
-
Minorities minister calls for unity, equal citizenship at Sialkot Youth Conference2 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony held at LWMC headoffice2 minutes ago
-
FMH proudly hosts Independence Day event2 minutes ago
-
Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal12 minutes ago
-
Marka e Haq, Independence Day Celebrated at HCSTSI12 minutes ago
-
NH&MP marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal12 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
CCRI celebrates Independence Day with zeal22 minutes ago
-
Power thieves arrested22 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz32 minutes ago