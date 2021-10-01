(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque on Friday expressed grief over the demise of the mother of Mir Shakil ur Rehman, editor-in-chief of Jang Publications.

In a condolence message, the minister said that she was a great woman and her role in the development of the Jang Group was very important.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

She was the wife of Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman.