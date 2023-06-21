Amir Muqam to inaugurate International conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The second one-day international conference and book fair organized by the National Language Promotion Department will be inaugurated by Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday.

"The second one-day International urdu Journalism Conference and Three-Day Book Fair" will be held from today, June 21, 2023, in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, organized by the National Language Promotion Department, Islamabad. The conference will consist of three sessions. The Chief Guest of the inaugural session of this conference will be the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Heritage and Culture Division, Engineer Ameer Muqam. He will also inaugurate the book fair, manuscript exhibition, model library and the Alpha version Machine Translation, OCR & ASR Softwares on this occasion. Federal Secretary of the Division Farina Mazhar, Director General Dr.

Rashid Hameed, Iftikhar Arif, Mujib ur Rahman Shami, Raza Ali Abidi (UK), Hafeez ullah Niazi, Ashfaq Hussain (Canada) and Saleem Safi will express their views. Senior journalist Nawaz Raza will preside over the second session. Tahir Khalil, Tazeen Akhtar, Anwar Raza, Mian Shahid and Syed Shafiq Kazmi are the special guests . While the concluding session will be presided over by prominent journalist Hanif Khalid. Special Guest includes Zahoor Niazi (UK), Dr. Farooq Adil, Afzal Butt, Rukhsana Solat, Aziz Alvi, Bina Goindi (USA), Azhar Saleem Majuka, Shafiq Murad (Germany) and Khalid Gardizi. While journalists from all over the country are included, scholars will talk about 75 years of Urdu Journalism. Book fair, exhibition of manuscripts and exhibition of model library will continue for three days. Publishers will provide their books at special discounted rates at the exhibition.