Amir Zulfiqar appointed IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal government has appointed Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan as Inspector General of Police Punjab, said a notification issued on Thursday. He belongs to 19th Command of Police Service of Pakistan.

He was performing his duties as Deputy DG Anti-Narcotics Force these days. He has also served as IG National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) and IG Islamabad Police.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan had also been posted as Additional IG Operations Punjab.

He joined Pakistan Police Service as ASP in 1991. He held the posts of DIG OperationsLahore, RPO Multan, DIG CTD Punjab, DIG Operations CPO Punjab.