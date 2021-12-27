UrduPoint.com

Ammar Jafri Attends Interactive Session At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ammar Jafri attends interactive session at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

An interactive session of former director FIA and founder of Digital Pakistan Ammar Jafri and his team was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :An interactive session of former director FIA and founder of Digital Pakistan Ammar Jafri and his team was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Director IT IUB Rizwan Majeed briefed about the initiatives and development in the IT infrastructure and automation in the IUB.

Chairman Department of IT Dr. Dost Muhammad, Chairman Department of Artificial Intelligence Dr.

Faheem Mushtaq, Chairman Department of Data Sciences Dr. Akmal Khan, Chairman Department of Information Security Dr. Waqar Aslam and Chairman Departmentof Software Engineering Dr. Rafaqat Hussain Kazmi briefed about the newly established departments and the Faculty of Computing in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Ammar Jafri highly appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency IUB

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

20 minutes ago
 London police investigate Indian man who intruded ..

London police investigate Indian man who intruded into Queens' castle

50 minutes ago
 ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food ..

ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food and agricultural, facilities d ..

50 minutes ago
 New bus terminal to provide state-of-the-art facil ..

New bus terminal to provide state-of-the-art facilities to passengers: Faisal Am ..

5 minutes ago
 Cricketer Yasir Shah's friend gets interim bail in ..

Cricketer Yasir Shah's friend gets interim bail in molestation case

5 minutes ago
 Five held with liquor

Five held with liquor

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.