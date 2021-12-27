Ammar Jafri attends interactive session at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An interactive session of former director FIA and founder of Digital Pakistan Ammar Jafri and his team was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :An interactive session of former director FIA and founder of Digital Pakistan Ammar Jafri and his team was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Director IT IUB Rizwan Majeed briefed about the initiatives and development in the IT infrastructure and automation in the IUB.

Chairman Department of IT Dr. Dost Muhammad, Chairman Department of Artificial Intelligence Dr.

Faheem Mushtaq, Chairman Department of Data Sciences Dr. Akmal Khan, Chairman Department of Information Security Dr. Waqar Aslam and Chairman Departmentof Software Engineering Dr. Rafaqat Hussain Kazmi briefed about the newly established departments and the Faculty of Computing in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Ammar Jafri highly appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.