ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The mother of Chief Editor 'Daily Insaf' and anchorperson Hasb-e-Haal Junaid Saleem passed away at Lahore.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) would be offered at 9:00 am on the ground of Sun Flower Society J-1 Johar Town Lahore.