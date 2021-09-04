UrduPoint.com

Anchorperson Junaid Saleem's Mother Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:49 PM

The mother of Chief Editor 'Daily Insaf' and anchorperson Hasb-e-Haal Junaid Saleem passed away at Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The mother of Chief Editor 'Daily Insaf' and anchorperson Hasb-e-Haal Junaid Saleem passed away at Lahore.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) would be offered at 9:00 am on the ground of Sun Flower Society J-1 Johar Town Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan

