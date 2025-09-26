ANF arrests 4 smugglers with over 3 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.3 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 4 operations across the country, recovered as many as

3.515 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 1.3 million and arrested 4 suspects, including a woman,

said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 163 heroin capsules weighing 815 grams were recovered from the stomachs of a

man and a woman who were found dead at Bacha Khan Airport.

In another operation,150 grams of ice and 150 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession

of an accused near GT Road, Peshawar.

Similarly,2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near Haji Camp, Adda

Peshawar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further

investigations are underway.