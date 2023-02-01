UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Four On Recovery Of Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ANF arrests four on recovery of drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized 163 drugs-filled capsules, 610 grams narcotics and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that in two operations at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, resident of Waziristan, going no flight no PA-210 and 52 charras and 31 Ice drug filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Mardan going on flight no PK-287.

He informed that in third operation conducted near a university in Islamabad, ANF recovered 510 grams charras from the possession of a drug peddler resident of Islamabad allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.

In fourth operation, ANF and ASF recovered 70 grams charras from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of Swat arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar. The arrested accused was going on flight no G-555.

In fifth operation conducted at a private courier office on Empress Road Lahore, ANF recovered 31 grams weed from a parcel booked for Norway.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Swat Drugs Norway Road Mardan From Airport

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

51 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

56 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

1 hour ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

1 hour ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

1 hour ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.