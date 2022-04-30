ANF foils two bids to smuggle heroin abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled two bids to smuggle narcotics abroad and recovered over two kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled two bids to smuggle narcotics abroad and recovered over two kg heroin.

ANF Punjab conducted an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to London.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered over one kg heroin from a parcel containing gloves which was booked for London.

In another operation, ANF Intelligence and ANF Peshawar recovered 103 heroin filled capsules containing 721 grams heroin from a passenger namely Muhammad Shoaib resident of Khyber Agency, going to Bahrain through Gulf Airline flight no GF-787.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.