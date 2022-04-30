UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Two Bids To Smuggle Heroin Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:39 PM

ANF foils two bids to smuggle heroin abroad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled two bids to smuggle narcotics abroad and recovered over two kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled two bids to smuggle narcotics abroad and recovered over two kg heroin.

ANF Punjab conducted an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to London.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered over one kg heroin from a parcel containing gloves which was booked for London.

In another operation, ANF Intelligence and ANF Peshawar recovered 103 heroin filled capsules containing 721 grams heroin from a passenger namely Muhammad Shoaib resident of Khyber Agency, going to Bahrain through Gulf Airline flight no GF-787.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Khyber Agency Punjab London Bahrain From Airport

Recent Stories

KP Govt bans aerial firing, display of weapons

KP Govt bans aerial firing, display of weapons

5 minutes ago
 Prisoners to be allowed to meet their relatives on ..

Prisoners to be allowed to meet their relatives on Eid

5 minutes ago
 Transport owners warned against overcharging

Transport owners warned against overcharging

5 minutes ago
 Russian Esports Team Disqualified From Dota Tourna ..

Russian Esports Team Disqualified From Dota Tournament for 'Z' Symbol - Organize ..

5 minutes ago
 Covid treatments: still struggling for mass uptake ..

Covid treatments: still struggling for mass uptake

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 establishes medical camp at Raghagan d ..

Rescue 1122 establishes medical camp at Raghagan dam

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.