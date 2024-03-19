Open Menu

ANF Recovers 52 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 52 kg of drugs and arrested four suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, 440 grams of Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

In another operation at Islamabad Airport, 54 heroin-filled capsules and 4 suspicious materials were recovered from a Karachi-bound passenger.

In the third operation, 70 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Abu-Dhabi at Lahore Airport.

50 kg hashish was recovered from the Turbat area and 1 kg hashish was recovered from a woman arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan