ANF recovers 677 kg narcotics; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting raids in different areas of the country managed to recover 677 kg narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence on Wednesday conducted an operation and managed to recover 145 kg ketamine.

ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation at South Asia Port in Karachi and recovered 145 kg ketamine concealed in ready-made garments for dispatch to Hong Kong. The container was booked by Dynamic Enterprises Karachi.

ANF also managed to net the accused namely Naimatullah Khan, resident of Karachi who had booked the container.

In another operation ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence recovered 473 kg narcotics.

The spokesman informed that ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation seized 473 kg narcotics including 275 kg morphine, 145 kg opium and 53 kg Ice which were smuggled from Afghanistan and concealed in Gali Khan Gull, an area of Pishin to send abroad through Gawadar.

In three operations conducted by ANF Rawalpindi huge quantity of narcotics were recovered.

ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and managed to recover over 58 kg narcotics including 40 kg charras, 10 kg opium and 200 grams heroin from secret cavities of a truck.

Two accused namely Hamad Khan and Ashfaq resident of Charsada were rounded up.

In another operation, a raid was conducted at an office of a courier company near Aabpara Market Islamabad and 650 grams Ice was recovered which was concealed in ladies pouches.

The parcel was booked for Aman Ahmed Najir at Saudia Arabia address by a female namely Mahnaz Amanat.

In third operation, 288 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for abroad by Numan Abbasi resident of Islamabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.