UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 6.2 MT Narcotics In Five Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF seizes 6.2 MT narcotics in five months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while carrying out a comprehensive counter-narcotics campaign with the resolve to make Pakistan a drug-free country managed to recover nearly 6.2 MT of narcotics from urban areas during the last five months.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, counter-narcotics operations were conducted in different parts of the country with a special focus on urban centre sanitization.

Special combing and intelligence-based operations resulted in substantial seizures in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added.

He informed that to effectively contain the threat, inter-provincial interdiction rings had been established and major inter-provincial communication arteries were being kept under surveillance.

This effort is bearing fruits, wherein an estimated 7.26 MT of narcotics have been seized along motorways and highways, which was destined for major metropolises of the country for local consumption.

In continuation of the countrywide counter-narcotics campaign, ANF carried out an intelligence-based operation near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza on GT Road.

During the operation, the mini truck was intercepted, which led to the recovery of a huge cache of narcotics tactfully concealed in the seized vehicle. The driver and two second-seaters, residents of Peshawar, were arrested on the spot.

Based on the initial investigation another raid was carried out near Sabzi Mandi, Lahore, he said and informed that during the raid, a Rickshaw was intercepted which further led to the recovery of narcotics concealed in the back of the Rikshaw.

Four accused persons were arrested, two vehicles impounded and 153.400 kgs narcotics were seized, which included 130.800 kgs hashish, 21.600 kgs opium and one kg heroin, he said.

The seized narcotics were being smuggled for distribution in major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Jaranwala and Narowal.

The arrested accused persons, along with recovered narcotics and seized vehicles have been shifted to ANF Police Station Lahore, where an FIR has been registered, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Punjab Police Station Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Gujranwala Hafizabad Narowal Jaranwala Kyrgystani Som FIR From Mini

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

17 minutes ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

32 minutes ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.