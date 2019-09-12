ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Thursday arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs and liquor.

The ANF officials acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at Wagon Adda Larkana and seized 99 kg charas, 225 bottles of liquor, 112 cane of beer, 25 gram ice, 25 gram heroin and an unlicensed SMG along with rounds and arrested two Muharram Ali s/o Muhammad Urs and Fahad s/o Ghulam Hussain, said a statement issued here.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.