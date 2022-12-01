UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1,433 Kg Drugs; Arrests Eight

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ANF seizes over 1,433 kg drugs; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting six counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 1,433 kg of drugs, 150 heroin-filled capsules, and 68 grams of weed and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in a mountainous area of Gwadar and seized 1400 kg charras being transported on camels to further ship out through Gwadar sea.

In another raid at International Mail Office Rawalpindi, ANF recovered 68 grams weed from a parcel received from London.

The spokesman informed that in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 3.

5 kg Ice drug was recovered from trolley bags of two passengers going to Sharjah.

ANF managed to recover 119 kg charras near National Highway Road, Hyderabad and rounded up two accused.

ANF also recovered 150 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of three passengers including a woman, going to Bangkok at Karachi International Airport.

The force in a raid seized 11 kg charras from an accused resident of Mehrabpur, netted on National Highway near Sukkur.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.

