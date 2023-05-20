UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 202 Kg Drugs, 67,500 Intoxicated Tablets; Arrests Four

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF seizes over 202 kg drugs, 67,500 intoxicated tablets; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in their ongoing operations, conducted nine raids in different areas of the country and managed to recover over 202 kg of drugs, 67,500 intoxicated tablets besides netting four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that two accused residents of Peshawar were arrested from the Rawalpindi's Misrial Road area on recovery of 100 intoxicated tablets.

Whereas, ANF in a raid near Nowshera Wali Interchange recovered 144 kg charras and 30 kg opium besides arresting an accused, a resident of Peshawar.

In two separate operations near Torkham Border Nadra Chowk area, ANF recovered 65,000 intoxicated tablets.

The spokesman informed that in a joint operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid in Khyber and seized 13 kg charras.

In the sixth operation conducted at Karachi International Airport, a Colombo-bound passenger resident of Karachi, going on flight no UL-189, was arrested on recovery of 2,400 intoxicated tablets.

In an operation at a private courier company office at Karachi International Airport, 780 grams of suspicious material was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia.

During routine checking at Chaman Friendship Gate Check Post, ANF recovered 900 grams of ice drug from a parcel while in the ninth operation conducted near Quetta Western Bypass, 15 kg heroin concealed in bushes was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

