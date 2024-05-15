Open Menu

Annual Chilam Joshi Festival Begins In Kalash Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The traditional Chilam Joshi festival of the Kalash people has begun in the Rumbur valley of Kalash in Chitral.

It marks the commencement of spring within the Kalasha community and is celebrated from the 13th to the 16th of May each year.

The festival is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the melting of snow, characterized by colorful cultural performances, music, dance, and traditional sports.

It is an important part of the region's cultural heritage and attracts visitors from around the world.

Women are dressed in traditional clothes of vibrant colors, adorned with gold and silver jewelry and elaborate headgear, while men wear traditional Shalwar Kameez with a woolen waistcoat. Kalash women and men dance and sing in a circle to the rhythmical chant of drum beats.

During this festival, the Kalashi people pray for the safety of their fields and animals by distributing milk among loved ones.

A large number of tourists, including local and foreign visitors, district administration and tourism department officials were present at the festival, which will continue for three days.

The district administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the festival, while the Tourism Police are providing guidance services to tourists. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal, featuring traditional dances and rituals. After the festival, the Kalash people will take their livestock to high-altitude pastures.

The annual festival is being held in three Kalash valleys of Bumburate, Birir, and Rumbur, where Kalasha girls and boys dance to the tune of traditional drum beats.

