Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-affected areas of Swat in solidarity with victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid visited flood-affected areas of Swat on the occasion of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s birthday on Sunday.

During the visit on the directives of Bilawal Bhutto, she met with affected families and personally distributed relief items among the victims.

Senator Rubina Khalid stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chose to mark his birthday by sending a clear message that real solidarity means standing with those in need and prioritizing support for flood victims.

She further emphasized that those who are well-off should step forward in these difficult times to support their fellow citizens affected by this natural disaster. She said that many families suffer in silence to preserve their dignity and may not ask for help, which makes it all the more important to reach out proactively. She stressed that assistance should be provided in a way that safeguards the self-respect and dignity of such families.