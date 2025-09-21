Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Visits Flood-affected Areas Of Swat In Solidarity With Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-affected areas of Swat in solidarity with victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid visited flood-affected areas of Swat on the occasion of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s birthday on Sunday.

During the visit on the directives of Bilawal Bhutto, she met with affected families and personally distributed relief items among the victims.

Senator Rubina Khalid stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chose to mark his birthday by sending a clear message that real solidarity means standing with those in need and prioritizing support for flood victims.

She further emphasized that those who are well-off should step forward in these difficult times to support their fellow citizens affected by this natural disaster. She said that many families suffer in silence to preserve their dignity and may not ask for help, which makes it all the more important to reach out proactively. She stressed that assistance should be provided in a way that safeguards the self-respect and dignity of such families.

Recent Stories

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

59 seconds ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

31 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

3 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

3 hours ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

3 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan