52 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In District Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

52 proclaimed offenders arrested in District Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Punjab Police have intensified their efforts to ensure public safety, arresting 52 proclaimed offenders and 36 court fugitives across the district Chiniot this month.

According to the details, this crackdown is part of a broader initiative under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a safe Punjab.

The police utilized both human resources and modern technology to track down and apprehend these offenders.

Among those arrested, three proclaimed offenders fell under Category A, wanted for serious crimes.

Sources further revealed that the arrested individuals were involved in various offenses, including banditry, theft, and damage to property.

APP/mha/378

