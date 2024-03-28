Annual prize distribution ceremony held for special children

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) District Social Welfare Office Bannu organized a ceremony to distribute awards to special children who achieved top positions in the annual school exams.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud and Assistant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah also graced the occasion and lauded the efforts of the institution's dedicated teachers for their commitment to providing quality education.

In addition to distributing rewards to position holders on the result day, Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud also announced cash for today's Iftiar.

Speaking on the occasion he said such awards would motivate children to excel in their academic pursuits.

He said that district administration was committed to ensuring quality education for children and in this regard no compromise would be made.

He also lauded the District Social Welfare Office, saying such initiatives reflect a commitment to supporting and uplifting the youth, paving the way for a brighter future.

