Another Spell Of Monsoon Rains Likely To Persist In Sindh By July 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Another spell of monsoon rains likely to persist in Sindh by July 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Another monsoon rain spell was likely to approach Sindh from July 14 (Thursday) and would persist till July 18.

According to weather alert issued by Met office, strong low pressure area will approach Sindh under which widespread rains, thunderstorm were likely to occur in Hyderabad, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin,Dadu, Umerkot, Tharparkar, T.

M Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar,Nawabshah, Naushahro Feroze, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot and other parts of the province.

Heavy falls might generate urban flooding/water logging in low lying areas, the Met office forecast stated.

Persistent heavy spells may trigger hill torrents/flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range.

All authorities concerned were requested to remain alert/vigilant and take necessary measures for the safety of the general public.

