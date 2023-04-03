UrduPoint.com

ANP Announces Candidates For Four NA, Three PK Constituencies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANP announces candidates for four NA, three PK constituencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday announced the Names of its candidates for four National Assembly (NA) Peshawar and three Provincial Assembly (PK) Swat Constituencies.

A provincial parliamentary board meeting of the party chaired by provincial president Aimal Wali Khan approved the name of Haji Ghulam Ali Bilour for NA-31 Peshawar, Syed Aqil Shah NA-30, Arbab Zain for NA-29 and Saqib Ullah Khan Chamkani for NA-28.

Similarly, Asim Khan was named for PK-5 Swat, Sher Shah Khan for PK-6 and Sher Afghan Khan for PK-54.

More Stories From Pakistan

