Open Menu

ANP Condemns Increased Target Killing Incidents In Peshawar City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ANP condemns increased target killing incidents in Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed concern over the increase of target killing and terrorist attacks incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded immediate action against those involved in such crime.

The killing of Manmohan Singh in Peshawar is very alarming and condemnable, Provincial President ANP Amil Wali Khan said in a statement issued here Sunday. Dayal Singh was killed in Ramadan, how long these unknown persons will remain unknown, Amil Wali Khan questioned.

The attacks on members of the minority community in a city like Peshawar gives an impression that Peshawar is not safe, Amil Wali Khan said and added, unfortunately, even today, legal action is not being taken against those people who were accomplices of terrorists.

He condemned the attack on PML-N Provincial President Engineer Amir Makam in Shangla. Thankfully, the provincial president of PML-N was safe in the attack, but how long will this series end, the Provincial President ANP questioned. Everyone of Pakhtunkhwa including people, police, politicians, army personnel have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, Amil Wali Khan said.

He said that today once again our land was being pushed into the fire of terrorism. He demanded for taking strict action against those who bring back the terrorists. Instead of political dramas, the protection of people's life and property should be the first priority, which is unfortunately not the case, Amil Wali Khan said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Target Killing Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Awami National Party Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Manmohan Singh Shangla Sunday Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

1 minute ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

16 minutes ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

1 hour ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan