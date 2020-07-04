ANP congrats Malgari Wakeelan over win in PHC bar elections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has congratulated Malgari Wakeelan (Lawyer Friends) over their win in elections of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association.

In a felicitation message issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here Saturday, Asfandyar Wali expressed the hope that the new office bearers would work to upheld sanctity of bench and bar and safeguard rights of a common man.

He hoped that the new cabinet would work with zeal and dispose professional obligations in a better way.

He said the win of Malgari Wakeelan had proven that they were the true sons of soil and followers of Baacha Khan's policy of non-violence.