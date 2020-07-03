UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Surveillance Teams Mobilized

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:29 PM

Anti-dengue surveillance teams mobilized

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, the anti-dengue surveillance teams constituted by the district health authority were mobilized across the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, the anti-dengue surveillance teams constituted by the district health authority were mobilized across the district.

A handout issued here on Friday stated that the special teams of health department had conducted surveillance in union council Mosa Khel, Ullowali, Tibba Mehrban, Shahbaz Khel, Kundian, Rural Shumali, Watta Khel, Kala Bagh, Thammewali, Minawali Urban and Kundian Urban.

Moreover, the joint teams of health and environment departments also inspected different tyre godowns, services stations, scrapyards, units of cement and marble blocks, and issued warning notices to many concerned persons over non compliance of anti-dengue SOPs.

The teams also directed them to ensure 100 percent implementation ofthe SOPs to avoid spread of dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Kundian Bagh

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

25 minutes ago

ADC visits under construction coronavirus testing ..

11 seconds ago

German carmakers warn of 'unprecedented collapse' ..

14 seconds ago

Nigeria's Kano lifts virus lockdown

16 seconds ago

Russian Investigators Request Data on Nazi Killing ..

18 seconds ago

Profiteers fined in Lahore

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.