Anti-dengue surveillance teams mobilized

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, the anti-dengue surveillance teams constituted by the district health authority were mobilized across the district.

A handout issued here on Friday stated that the special teams of health department had conducted surveillance in union council Mosa Khel, Ullowali, Tibba Mehrban, Shahbaz Khel, Kundian, Rural Shumali, Watta Khel, Kala Bagh, Thammewali, Minawali Urban and Kundian Urban.

Moreover, the joint teams of health and environment departments also inspected different tyre godowns, services stations, scrapyards, units of cement and marble blocks, and issued warning notices to many concerned persons over non compliance of anti-dengue SOPs.

The teams also directed them to ensure 100 percent implementation ofthe SOPs to avoid spread of dengue.