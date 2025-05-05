Anti-encroachment Drive Restores Order In Cantt Areas
Published May 05, 2025
Traders and residents of Rawalpindi’s Cantonment areas have expressed satisfaction over the recent anti-encroachment operations conducted by the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), which have restored order and accessibility in key commercial and residential zones
The drive targeted illegally occupied footpaths, roads, and public spaces in Sadar, Tench Bhatta, People’s Colony, Misryal Road, Choohr Chowk, and other adjacent areas, bringing relief to long-suffering locals.
For years, illegal stalls, extended ramps and unauthorized constructions had choked the areas, causing severe traffic congestion and inconvenience for pedestrians. However, the RCB’s phased campaign has cleared a major mess.
Amir Saeed, a computer accessory dealer in Sadar said, “The encroachments had turned the market into a mess. Customers avoided coming here due to the lack of footpath space. Now, the area looks cleaner, and business is improving."
Ikram Sheikh, an overseas education consultant expressed the symmetry. “The encroachments were a nuisance, especially for students and parents visiting our offices. The RCB’s action was long overdue, and we fully support it", he said.
Raja Babar, a resident of the Cantt area highlighted how the encroachments had made life difficult.
“Walking on footpaths was impossible because they were occupied by vendors and shop extensions. I am able to take my family to Sadar comfortably after a long time, he added.
Amjad Zeb, a private college owner near Dhoke Syedan area also appreciated saying that order in the Cantt areas has been restored. the safety benefits. “Students and staff can now commute without fear of being hit by vehicles forced onto narrow roads", he said
Though some displaced vendors initially protested, the situation has become smooth. However, traders demanded the availability of the parking plaza. They highlighted that people are unable to visit the market due to the paucity of the space.
The business owners of the Bank Road, the first ever pedestrian zone have called for urgent redressal of the parking issues.
RCB has allocated three parking spaces named Potohar 1,2 and 3 have been dedicated for visitors parking, yet the demand is high.
However, due to the under construction underpass project at the main Mall Road, traffic diversion in the Cantt areas has some impact for which City Traffic Police is intensely engaged to overcome.
