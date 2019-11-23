Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

Anti Encroachment Sqauds of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Encroachment Sqauds of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital.

According to the MCL sources here, the Ravi Zone Squad lifted encroachment material from Shahdara GT Road, Bhatti chowk in two trucks and given it in the store.

Samanabad Zone Squad lifted encroachment material in one truck from Karim block, Wagah Zone Sqaud lifted encroachment material from Kheera Pul, Nishter Zone Squad lifted encroachment material from old Kahna while other squads also lifted encroachment material from their respective areas and placed in the store. Fine was also imposed on the seized encroachment material.

The anti encroachment squads carried out operation under the supervision of Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmad Wattoo.