Anti-encroachment operation continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 09:08 PM

In an effort to clear Lahore from encroachments, the district administration’s anti-encroachment operations are underway at various hotspots areas of the provincial capital on the seventh consecutive day, on Tuesday

During the operation conducted at Baghbanpura to Jallo Mor, Arainya stop to Bajiya, Qainchi stop to Islampura, 75 encroachers were arrested, 31 FIRs were got registered, 177 shops were sealed, 141 signboards, 394 sheds were removed, and eight truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to junkyard.

In the seven days of the operation, a total of 808 arrests have been made, 85 FIRs were got registered, 1721 structures, including signboards and sheds have been demolished. Moreover, 827 shops and restaurants have been sealed, 20 trucks of belongings, including 4 handcarts, have been seized.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media that currently anti encroachment operations were carried out at various points of the city. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments were also taking part in the anti-encroachment operation.

Rafia Haider said that as per instructions given by the CM Punjab, the operation against encroachment will continue. The operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads. No leniency will be shown towards those involved in encroachments, she warned.

The DC appealed to the public to report encroachment if reoccur in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.

