UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign From Aug 2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Anti-polio campaign from Aug 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The five-day next round of polio vaccination will begin fromAugust2in the district during which 1,326,937 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

The health department has formed 3549polioteams which will administer polio vaccine to children.

According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed all the departments concerned to perform duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 percent target. He clarified that every round of polio was important, therefore, awareness of parents should be continued before and during the campaign.

The DC appealed to the parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccinationof their children to eradicate the crippling disease. He said staff deployed for the campaignhad been warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

