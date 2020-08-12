Anti-polio campaign to be launched from 15th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir has said that anti-polio campaign must be made successful to eliminate polio from the district and all segments of the society have to play their role in this regard.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee to review the pre-arrangements for the three-day National Anti-Polio Campaign.

CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Afzal, WHO representatives Dr Junaid Solat, Dr Tauqeer Nawaz and Dr Ahmed Nasir and representatives of the Health department attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir directed the local officials of the Health department to hold meetings with the Assistant Commissioners concerned to eliminate polio from tehsils.

Briefing about the three-day National Anti-Polio Campaign to be launched in Sialkot District from August 15, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry said that during this campaign more than 670,000 children in the district will be vaccinated by the special teams.

CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Asghar told that 1120 mobile teams will go door-to-door to administer anti-polio vaccine to the children in Sialkot district's all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.