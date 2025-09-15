Special Envoy For ISC Meets Ambassador Of Jordan
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) Misbah Khar, on Monday, held an important meeting with Maan Abdel Fattah Khreisat, Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan.
During the meeting, Misbah Khar briefed the Jordanian Ambassador on the vision, aims, and objectives of the newly established Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), an international forum conceived to provide a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation among Speakers of Parliaments and global leaders.
She underscored that the ISC will focus on promoting peace, development, stability, and security through inclusive parliamentary diplomacy and pragmatic collaboration.
She also highlighted that the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC, a historic development that reflects the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s leadership role in advancing parliamentary engagement at the global stage.
On the occasion, she extended a formal invitation to the leadership of Jordan to actively participate in the first session of the ISC, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025 under the theme: “Peace, Development, Stability, and Security.”
The Ambassador of Jordan warmly welcomed the initiative and lauded Pakistan’s efforts in spearheading such a timely and significant parliamentary platform.
He reaffirmed the brotherly ties and historical relations between Pakistan and Jordan, and assured his country’s full support for Pakistan’s leadership in this global parliamentary endeavor.
Misbah Khar, while thanking the Jordanian Ambassador for his support, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Jordan and to work together for the success of the ISC in promoting dialogue, peace, and stability across regions.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Leopard captured in lower Galiyat after attacking livestock6 minutes ago
-
Dera’s livestock department holds awareness session6 minutes ago
-
Special envoy for ISC meets Ambassador of Jordan6 minutes ago
-
PM to be presented report on Green Line to purchase more new buses for Karachi: Raja Ansari6 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign begins in Tank amid strict security16 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, hashish recovered16 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers arrested26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan fisheries department to launch crackdown on illegal trawling26 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits memorial of first National Congress of CPC in Shanghai26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 22nd relief consignment of 100 tons for Gaza36 minutes ago
-
Democracy Day: PPP pays tribute to sacrifices by the party’s leadership and workers36 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inaugurates HPV vaccination campaign46 minutes ago