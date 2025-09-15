Open Menu

Special Envoy For ISC Meets Ambassador Of Jordan

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) Misbah Khar, on Monday, held an important meeting with Maan Abdel Fattah Khreisat, Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Misbah Khar briefed the Jordanian Ambassador on the vision, aims, and objectives of the newly established Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), an international forum conceived to provide a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation among Speakers of Parliaments and global leaders.

She underscored that the ISC will focus on promoting peace, development, stability, and security through inclusive parliamentary diplomacy and pragmatic collaboration.

She also highlighted that the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC, a historic development that reflects the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s leadership role in advancing parliamentary engagement at the global stage.

On the occasion, she extended a formal invitation to the leadership of Jordan to actively participate in the first session of the ISC, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025 under the theme: “Peace, Development, Stability, and Security.”

The Ambassador of Jordan warmly welcomed the initiative and lauded Pakistan’s efforts in spearheading such a timely and significant parliamentary platform.

He reaffirmed the brotherly ties and historical relations between Pakistan and Jordan, and assured his country’s full support for Pakistan’s leadership in this global parliamentary endeavor.

Misbah Khar, while thanking the Jordanian Ambassador for his support, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Jordan and to work together for the success of the ISC in promoting dialogue, peace, and stability across regions.

