PM to be presented report on Green Line to purchase more new buses for Karachi: Raja Ansari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Barrister Raja Khaliquz Zaman Ansari on Monday said that he would present a report to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding the Green Line Bus Service to purchase more new buses for Karachi.

While talking to media persons during his visit to Numaish Station of the Green Line Bus Service and its expansion site here, he said that a large number of the passengers travel by the Green Line Bus to their destinations.

Ansari said that he had witnessed rush on the buses, in which, the number of commuters, who were used to travel on daily basis, had increased from 52,000 to 82,000.

He said that the people of Karachi had got a big relief due to the service of the Green Line Bus. He further said that they were working along with the Sindh government to improve the service.

The Ministry's Honorary Spokesperson Barrister Raja Khaliquz Zaman Ansari said that the operational control of the bus service was handed over to the Sindh government in the month of March. It was said that the Federal government was not seen in the metropolis but in fact the federation was seen everywhere.

Replying to a question, he said when the project of Green Line Bus Service was being designed, it was planned to connect it to the whole of Karachi.

Giving an open offer to the Sindh government for initiating new projects with the federal government, he said that they were willing to work with the Sindh government and the Mayor of Karachi to facilitate the people of the city.

He said that the federal government would launch new projects but it was the responsibility of the provincial government after the 18th amendment to do the planning of the same.

Answering a question regarding the Sindh Governor, he said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) -Pakistan were their allies in the federation and they were ready to work with them for the betterment of the city.

Ansari said that the federal government was going to upgrade the Karachi Cantonment Railway Station and make it state-of-the-art.

He said that they were willing to connect ports to the railways' network and transport the products from ports directly through the railways.

He further said that the federal government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was desired to build motorways across the country.

Ansari said that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) with Rs11 billion lying pipelines of gas in the province.

Replying to a question regarding PTI, he said that they were used to misguide and still pursuing the same policy. Ansari said that they changed the plagues of development projects with their Names, started by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government in the past.

Answering a question on Afghan refugees, he said that no illegal immigrant could live in the country and there was present a complete policy on Afghan refugees.