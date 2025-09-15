Open Menu

Dera’s Livestock Department Holds Awareness Session

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Dera’s livestock department holds awareness session

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The district’s livestock department has organized a one-day campaign in the Hathala area to improve animal health and support local farmers.

According to the administration, during the session dozens of livestock were vaccinated free of cost, deworming medicines were distributed, and farmers were given awareness sessions on better animal care practices.

Veterinary experts from the department provided valuable information to local farmers on common livestock diseases, preventive measures, the importance of a balanced diet, and seasonal care guidelines. Cows, buffaloes, goats, and other animals were administered vaccines against various preventable diseases.

It says this initiative would support livestock farmers in rural areas by providing essential services and improving animal health, thereby contributing to the local economy.

APP/slm

