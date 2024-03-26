Anti-polio Immunization Drive Kicks Off In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday has said the five-day anti polio immunization drive has been kicked off from today (Monday) in all Union Councils of district Sukkur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is vaccinated against polio disease which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles.
While visiting several areas here, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign and said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease. He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the antipolio teams so that the drive could be made successful.
In this regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age.
District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, in a briefing said that adequate security measures have been taken during the polio drive as well as the deployment of police personnel who escort polio teams at sensitive points. On the occasion, all concerned officers of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, save the children and other were present.
Recent Stories
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC orders to remove clauses of ATA in case of kidnapping, firing2 minutes ago
-
RPO hold “Open Court” to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits office BISE2 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered during raids in Peshawar, Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swabi road accident2 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits looted 02 persons in Taxila12 minutes ago
-
Measures for creating awareness among public against TB: Expert doctors12 minutes ago
-
Minister for Maritime Affairs visits KPT, holds meeting with officers12 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds cleanliness awareness event in school12 minutes ago
-
RWMC disposes of over 20,000 tons of garbage during the “Suthra Punjab “drive12 minutes ago
-
World Water Day marked at UET12 minutes ago
-
BISP retailer arrested on complaints12 minutes ago