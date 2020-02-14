UrduPoint.com
Anti-stray Dog Cell Sets Up In Malir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :District Municipal Corporation Malir Karachi has notified that an anti-stray dog cell has been established to receive complaints in the Citizen Complaint Information System (CCIS) department, DMC Malir.

A whatsapp number 0316-0205691 has also been issued for public toidentity or acknowledge the complaints and convert it into a report to submit to the concerned department, said a statement on Friday.

