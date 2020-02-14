Anti-stray dog cell sets up in Malir

District Municipal Corporation Malir Karachi has notified that an anti-stray dog cell has been established to receive complaints in the Citizen Complaint Information System (CCIS) department, DMC Malir

A whatsapp number 0316-0205691 has also been issued for public toidentity or acknowledge the complaints and convert it into a report to submit to the concerned department, said a statement on Friday.