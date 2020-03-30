UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court To Resume Judge Video Leak Scandal Case Hearing On April 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till April 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till April 13.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court was informed that accused could not be produced before the court due to Coronavirus outbreak and the prosecution requested for adjournment of the case.

To this, the court accepted and adjourned the hearing till April 13.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the Challan produced before the court.

It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by the court in the matter.

The FIA had also filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such accused again for investigation. The court adjourned the hearing in such plea of FIA till April 6.

