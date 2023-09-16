Any negligence on part of employees will not be tolerated

The in-charge of the HESCO Task Force Mirpurkhas Division, Ameer Ahmed Memon, said on Saturday that no negligence will be tolerated from HESCO's employees

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The in-charge of the HESCO Task Force Mirpurkhas Division, Ameer Ahmed Memon, said on Saturday that no negligence will be tolerated from HESCO's employees.

According to officials, Ameer Ahmed Memon said that the only solution to get HESCO out of the crisis is to stop electricity theft, and those who are not paying their electricity bills should pay their arrears as soon as possible.

"The HESCO administration should not make any concessions to those who are not paying their dues and disconnect their connections honestly and dutifully", he added.

For this purpose, he met the Executive Engineer (XEN) Umarkot Asif Ali Memon, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Pithoro Ghulam Hussain, and HESCO staff for electricity theft and the recovery of arrears.