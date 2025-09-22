Open Menu

APHC Calls For Talks To Resolve Kashmir Dispute, Urges Prosecution Of Modi, Indian Army

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 02:10 PM

APHC calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute, urges prosecution of Modi, Indian army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for dialogue to peacefully resolve the Kashmir dispute.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar emphasized that the Kashmir dispute needs to be settled in accordance with the UN resolutions. He said the APHC has always advocated dialogue to end the Indian hegemony imposed on Kashmiris since 1947.

The APHC said that after August 5, 2019, people have faced unprecedented hardships after New Delhi forcefully and illegally revoked Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the territory into two Union Territories — a clear sign of Indian occupation, anti-Kashmir, and anti-peace agenda.

The statement demanded the release of all political prisoners, journalists, lawyers, civil society members, and youth.The APHC said it is time to expose the ugly face of so-called democratic India, which has now turned into a Hindutva-driven communal state before the world.

The spokesman said the Kashmir dispute warrants urgent attention at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

He added that the UN is morally and legally bound to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions, stressing that it is time for the World Body to break its silence on what is happening in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC said the UN must take steps to address the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory, as no permanent peace in South Asia is possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved on the basis of UN resolutions.

It maintained that the world must prosecute Modi and the Indian military for their crimes against humanity in the occupied territory.

Recent Stories

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

32 minutes ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

32 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

1 hour ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

2 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

2 hours ago
Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

2 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan