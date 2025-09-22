Provincial Minister Punjab Social Welfare Visit Bhowana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Sohail Shoukat Butt, visited Bhawana.
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Member of the Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Saqib Khan Chadhar, and Assistant Commissioner Bhawana Sadia Jamal were also present on the occasion.
Director of Social Welfare Khalida Rafiq, Divisional Coordinator Rana Waris Hussain, and PML-N leader Aftab Akbar Chaudhry also participated.
The provincial minister inspected the flood relief camp set up at a local marquee and distributed nearly two months’ ration among more than 450 flood-affected people.
On this occasion, he said that the Punjab government would not leave the flood victims alone until their complete rehabilitation.
He added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with development and cleanliness initiatives across the province, was also working tirelessly for the resettlement of the flood victims.
He further stated that essential relief items were being distributed among flood victims in collaboration with NGOs, while all cabinet members were standing shoulder to shoulder with the affected communities.
Sohail Shoukat Butt added that a transparent survey was underway to assess losses, and the rights of the victims would be delivered at their doorstep.
Losses suffered by small farmers would also be compensated, and the Punjab government would remain active until all flood victims were shifted back to their homes.
The provincial minister appreciated the role of NGOs, saying that they had played a vital role in this difficult time.
He added that, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, public representatives were working round the clock for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.
