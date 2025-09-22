Classes resume in 93 flood-hit schools

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Educational activities have resumed on Monday in 93 flood-affected Primary and middle schools under district administration supervision.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, while chairing a meeting to review school restoration efforts, tree plantation tagging audits, and enforcement of helmet and driving license regulations, stated that a total of 107 schools were damaged in Kabirwala and Mian Channu. Of these, 14 schools remain closed due to stagnant water and their use as flood relief camps.

She emphasized that classes will only resume in the remaining schools following thorough inspection of the buildings to ensure student safety.

She highlighted that 307 students have been issued driving licenses.“No student will be allowed to bring a motorcycle without wearing a helmet and carrying a valid driving license,” she added.

CEO education, Deputy Director Colleges, and traffic police officers attended the meeting