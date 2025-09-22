Classes Resume In 93 Flood-hit Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Educational activities have resumed on Monday in 93 flood-affected Primary and middle schools under district administration supervision.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, while chairing a meeting to review school restoration efforts, tree plantation tagging audits, and enforcement of helmet and driving license regulations, stated that a total of 107 schools were damaged in Kabirwala and Mian Channu. Of these, 14 schools remain closed due to stagnant water and their use as flood relief camps.
She emphasized that classes will only resume in the remaining schools following thorough inspection of the buildings to ensure student safety.
She highlighted that 307 students have been issued driving licenses.“No student will be allowed to bring a motorcycle without wearing a helmet and carrying a valid driving license,” she added.
CEO education, Deputy Director Colleges, and traffic police officers attended the meeting
Recent Stories
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Minister Punjab Social Welfare visit Bhowana1 minute ago
-
Classes resume in 93 flood-hit schools1 minute ago
-
Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Chairman, PMYP visits Mirpur-AJK based KORT21 minutes ago
-
Quack arrested,clinic sealed31 minutes ago
-
DC visited Togh Bala area for inspections31 minutes ago
-
PM for developing roadmap, reform agenda to promote investment, trade31 minutes ago
-
20 held with narcotics,weapons:41 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army for country's defense41 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case54 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condemns attempt on senior anchor Imtiaz Mir's life1 hour ago
-
Man killed, 4 other injured in road accident2 hours ago