Met Office Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather For Coastal Areas In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

