Met Office Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather For Coastal Areas In Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Chairman, PMYP visits Mirpur-AJK based KORT11 minutes ago
-
Quack arrested,clinic sealed21 minutes ago
-
DC visited Togh Bala area for inspections21 minutes ago
-
PM for developing roadmap, reform agenda to promote investment, trade21 minutes ago
-
20 held with narcotics,weapons:31 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army for country's defense31 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case44 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condemns attempt on senior anchor Imtiaz Mir's life1 hour ago
-
Man killed, 4 other injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 23rd relief consignment of 100 tons for Gaza1 hour ago
-
Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public-private partnership2 hours ago