Students chanted slogans 'Long live Pakistan Army' in govt Schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Chairman District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, hoisted the national flag on Monday at Government Boys Primary School, Naeodero 2, Taluka Ratodero, in connection with the celebration of Independence Day on August 14.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman District Council Larkana, Asadullah Bhutto, the school principal, teachers, students, and scouts in large numbers.

On this occasion, the school students and scouts' band played the national anthem and saluted the national flag.Slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long live Pakistan) and "Pak Army Zindabad" (Long live the Pakistan Army) were also chanted.

The ceremony was also attended by District education Officer (Primary) Larkana, Anees-ur-Rehman Jalbani, Taluka Education Officer (Male) Abdul Qayoom Kertio and a large number of party workers.