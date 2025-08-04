Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Police Martyrs At UoS
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to mark the Police Martyrs
Day, honouring the brave officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty
on Monday.
The event was attended by families of the martyrs who were invited as guests of honour.
Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, District
Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, Member National Assembly Zulfiqar Bhatti, and Members
Provincial Assembly Akramullah and Safdar Sahi were also present.
The students paid tribute to the martyrs through speeches, patriotic songs, and special poems
that deeply touched the audience.
A large number of police personnel, civil society members, and media representatives were also
present.
In his address, DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf stated that the police department had
implemented effective welfare measures for their families. He emphasized that sacrificing one’s life
for the cause of peace is a noble act, and nations never forget their heroes.
RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan highlighted the role of police officers in maintaining law and order,
saying their blood has kept the nation safe and their sacrifices remain a guiding light.
Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan praised the dedication of the police and assured the martyrs’ families
of the administration’s continued support.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of gifts among the families of the martyrs.
