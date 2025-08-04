Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Police Martyrs At UoS

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Ceremony held to pay tribute to police martyrs at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to mark the Police Martyrs

Day, honouring the brave officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

on Monday.

The event was attended by families of the martyrs who were invited as guests of honour.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, District

Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, Member National Assembly Zulfiqar Bhatti, and Members

Provincial Assembly Akramullah and Safdar Sahi were also present.

The students paid tribute to the martyrs through speeches, patriotic songs, and special poems

that deeply touched the audience.

A large number of police personnel, civil society members, and media representatives were also

present.

In his address, DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf stated that the police department had

implemented effective welfare measures for their families. He emphasized that sacrificing one’s life

for the cause of peace is a noble act, and nations never forget their heroes.

RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan highlighted the role of police officers in maintaining law and order,

saying their blood has kept the nation safe and their sacrifices remain a guiding light.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan praised the dedication of the police and assured the martyrs’ families

of the administration’s continued support.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of gifts among the families of the martyrs.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

10 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

10 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

11 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

11 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan