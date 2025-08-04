Ceremony held to pay tribute to police martyrs at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to mark the Police Martyrs

Day, honouring the brave officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

on Monday.

The event was attended by families of the martyrs who were invited as guests of honour.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, District

Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, Member National Assembly Zulfiqar Bhatti, and Members

Provincial Assembly Akramullah and Safdar Sahi were also present.

The students paid tribute to the martyrs through speeches, patriotic songs, and special poems

that deeply touched the audience.

A large number of police personnel, civil society members, and media representatives were also

present.

In his address, DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf stated that the police department had

implemented effective welfare measures for their families. He emphasized that sacrificing one’s life

for the cause of peace is a noble act, and nations never forget their heroes.

RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan highlighted the role of police officers in maintaining law and order,

saying their blood has kept the nation safe and their sacrifices remain a guiding light.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan praised the dedication of the police and assured the martyrs’ families

of the administration’s continued support.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of gifts among the families of the martyrs.