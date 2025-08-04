Rs 248,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Monday released a weekly performance report of price magistrates,
highlighting significant efforts to control prices of essential commodities and provide
relief to the public.
According to the report, price magistrates conducted 21,532 inspections across the district during
the last week.
As a result of price violations, fines amounting to Rs 248,000 were imposed.
Furthermore, action against illegal profiteering and hoarding led to the registration of three FIRs,
sealing of three shops, and arrest of eight shopkeepers.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized that providing relief to the public remained
a top priority.
“No one will be allowed to engage in illegal profiteering or hoarding,” he stated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui terms August 5 as 'Black Day,' urges world to confront India’s Kashmir ..6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..8 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan8 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui9 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history9 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law10 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister10 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister10 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy10 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk11 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July11 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch11 hours ago