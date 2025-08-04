Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Monday released a weekly performance report of price magistrates,

highlighting significant efforts to control prices of essential commodities and provide

relief to the public.

According to the report, price magistrates conducted 21,532 inspections across the district during

the last week.

As a result of price violations, fines amounting to Rs 248,000 were imposed.

Furthermore, action against illegal profiteering and hoarding led to the registration of three FIRs,

sealing of three shops, and arrest of eight shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized that providing relief to the public remained

a top priority.

“No one will be allowed to engage in illegal profiteering or hoarding,” he stated.